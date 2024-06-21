Driver arrested after pursuit on city’s northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State troopers have arrested a woman involved in a chase on the city’s northwest side Thursday.

Troopers say they were pursuing a Nissan Pathfinder believed to be in a robbery and kidnapping. Rochester Police assisted, and the chase ended near Avis Street. Several people in the SUV tried to run but were taken into custody.

Police say the driver, Brittany Hollaert, 27, of Rochester, had warrants with numerous police agencies.