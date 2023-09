ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Tuesday night on Rochester’s west side.

Rochester Police say an SUV struck a parked car on Kingston Street near Cedarwood Terrace around 11:15 p.m., causing the SUV to roll over and land on its roof.

Officers say the driver and a passenger under 18 had minor injuries. The driver was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment and was arrested.