Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a drunk driver caused a rollover crash at the intersection of Chili and Wellington avenues on Thursday morning.

RPD says a pickup truck drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV just after 12:30 a.m. That caused the truck to flip and crash into a tree along Chili Avenue.

The truck driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the SUV driver, a 37-year-old woman, was not hurt. The truck driver is charged with DWI and given an appearance ticket.