Driver crashes into police car after running red light

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday at 10:30 p.m., a Rochester Police car was hit by a black Honda Civic while driving south on Mt. Read Blvd.

The Honda Civic was driving west on Driving Park Avenue and went through the red light, hitting the patrol car.

The officer was taken to Strong Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic refused medical attention.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and the driver of the Civic was issued several traffic tickets, including failing to stop for red light.