Driver dies after West Ridge Road car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- There was a car crash on West Ridge Road by Eastman on Wednesday about 10:40 a.m. There were two people in the car, and the driver was a man in his 60’s. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he died. The woman in her 60’s was taken to Strong Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation found that the 2018 Chevy was going east on West Ridge Road when it left the road, hit several objects, then returned to the road.

RPD is investigating the crash, including the possibility the driver might have had a medical event before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.