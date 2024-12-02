Driver dies in crash at Henrietta intersection

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A driver is dead after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of West Henrietta Road and Commerce Drive, just south of Marketplace Mall.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a tow truck and a car heavily damaged.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say one driver died at the scene and the other driver wasn’t injured. Neither car had passengers.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone who saw it to call 911. Deputies don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.