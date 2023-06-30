Driver freed from vehicle after Winton/Hoyt crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters and police freed a 52-year-old Ontario County man from his vehicle after a crash Thursday in the area of Winton Road and Hoyt Place.

According to Rochester police, the vehicle had left Route 490 eastbound at the Winton Road exit and drove through the intersection, across Winton Road, and off the roadway. Police say the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was trapped and unresponsive. Police, with the help of the Rochester Fire Department, freed him from the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses told them the vehicle was moving erratically on Route 490 before the crash, and that it appears the driver was under the influence of narcotics and charges are pending.