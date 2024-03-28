Driver gets 6 months jail in fatal crash that killed passenger

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was sentenced to six months in the Monroe County Jail on Thursday, in connection with a fatal crash that killed her sister and injured another passenger in her vehicle.

Jellia Lockhart, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter and assault in the hit-and-run that happened around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. She was behind the wheel when she crashed into another car and then into a tree near Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace. Her sister, Charlaura Lockhart, died at the scene, and another passenger was seriously injured. She left the scene and was arrested later that month.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Lockhart was sentenced in Judge Victoria Argento’s court to “shock probation,” which means six months in jail and five years of probation. She could have faced up to 15 years in prison.