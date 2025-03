ARCADIA, N.Y. — A driver is hospitalized with severe injuries after his car went off Clark Road in Wayne County and crashed into a tree.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday in the Town of Arcadia. His car burst into flames after the crash.

The 47-year-old driver was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital. The Marbletown Fire Department and Wayne County EMS personnel helped to respond to the crash.