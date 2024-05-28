Driver in custody after multi-car rollover crash leaves two cars in flames

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police said that the driver of a 2008 Chevy Malibu was driving north on 390 and rolled over hitting three other cars on Monday night. Two of them caught on fire, including the Malibu.

Everyone on the scene was treated by paramedics there and released.

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu is in custody with charges pending.

The 390 North by Lexington Avenue should be avoided for the next few hours because it’s down to one lane.