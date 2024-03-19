Driver in satisfactory condition after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wayne County man was in satisfactory condition Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Lyons in which his vehicle overturned several times.

According to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, Steven M. Foulkrod, 32, of Newark was driving too fast for an upcoming turn and lost control of the vehicle, overturning multiple times. The accident started on Cole Road and continued onto Route 31, deputies said.

Foulkrod was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wayne County EMS, Lyons Fire Department and New York State Police.