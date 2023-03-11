Driver injured after RTS bus and vehicle collide, RPD says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a driver is in the hospital after his vehicle collided with an RTS bus on Saturday afternoon.

The driver’s injuries are considered potentially life-threatening and some RTS passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and pain.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the accident on Dewey Avenue near Lorimer Street. Police say the bus was heading southbound and the other vehicle was heading northbound when they collided. The driver was the only person inside the other vehicle.

RPD said the area of Dewey Ave between Felix Street and Lorimer Street was closed but should be reopening shortly.