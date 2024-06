PENFIELD, N.Y. — A driver was taken to the hospital after the driver’s car flipped upside down in Penfield on Thursday night.

The crash on Penfield around happened around 8:30 p.m. The road was shut down for about two hours between Liberty Street and Panorama Trail but has since reopened.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say two cars were involved. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and no charges are expected.