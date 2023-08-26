Driver issues statement in crash that killed bicyclist in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The driver who left the scene after hitting a bicyclist in Webster on Tuesday has come forward and issued a statement tonight.

Pamela Rubenstein, a 57-year-old Webster woman, died from her injuries Thursday. She was hit while riding her bike near Klem and Five Mile Line roads Tuesday night. Webster police say the driver left the scene but was later identified.

Tonight, Ryan LaDuca says he’s incredibly and deeply sorry to her family.

LaDuca says he went to police and admitted he was the driver involved.

He stated: “To start I am so incredibly and deeply sorry to the Rubenstein family. I am devastated that this accident led to the tragic loss of life.

“Less than one day after this devastating accident I voluntarily surrendered my vehicle to the Webster Police without need for a warrant. Additionally, that day I provided an affidavit admitting I was the driver involved in the accident. In an act of shock, panic, and fear I regrettably left the scene. I know no apology can undue this tragedy. I have remained at my home ready and willing to turn myself in and awaiting my arrest.”

So far, no charges have been filed.