Driver killed and two others injured in crash in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — A man, 80, is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Victor on Wednesday morning.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say the man was turning onto Route 96 from Omnitech Place when he crashed with a car driving down State Route 96.

An ambulance took the man and a 76-year-old woman in his car — both from Tolland, Connecticut — to Strong Hospital. The man died at the hospital while the woman is expected to survive her injuries. The driver of the other car, a 33-year-old from Victor, was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. The southbound lane of Route 96 remains closed at Omnitech Place.