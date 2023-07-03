Driver of stolen truck in hospital after multi-car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the intersection of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a multiple-vehicle accident with people trapped. Officers found a stolen truck that had rolled over with three people inside. The driver of the stolen truck, a 45-year-old man from the city, was removed from the car with the assistance of fire personnel, and transported to Strong Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

He has been issued numerous traffic tickets, and will be facing criminal charges. Also, inside the stolen car, was a 37-year-old woman from the county, who went to Strong as a precaution for a complaint of pain, and a 29-year-old man from the city who refused medical treatment. Neither passengers were charged.

The investigation revealed the stolen truck was driving northbound on Dewey Avenue and ran the red light. Vehicle 2 was heading westbound on Ridge Road at this same time with a green light and hit the stolen truck. This caused the stolen truck to spin, and hit three more cars that were stopped at a red light on Dewey Avenue, facing south at West Ridge Road.

The driver of one of the cars, a 57-year-old man from Erie County, went to the hospital for a complaint of pain. His passenger, along with all the people in the other cars, were not injured.

The intersection has since reopened to vehicular traffic.