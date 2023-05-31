Driver of stolen KIA fires shots before crashing into car and house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are looking for whoever fired shots from a stolen KIA before crashing it onto a house.

This happened on Roycroft Drive just before 11 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the people in the stolen KIA got into an argument with a person in the neighborhood before firing a gun. When the KIA drove off, investigators say it hit another car, and then crashing into a house.

Police say they found a gun at the scene after the suspects ran away.

No one was shot, but one person inside the house was treated for minor injuries.