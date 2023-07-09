Driver of stolen Kia runs through stop sign and hits another car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Troup and Van Auker streets for a two-car crash. Officers found a Kia, reported stolen from the Town of Brighton, whose occupants ran away before police arrived.

RPD said the Kia didn’t stop for a stop sign, hitting a Ford Taurus with four people in it. The driver of the Ford was a 63-year-old man from the city. He was taken to Strong Hospital, complaining of pain. The other people in the car were not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.