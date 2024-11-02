Driver pronounced dead after 2-car crash in Parma involving deer

PARMA, N.Y. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash Friday night on Clarkson Parma Townline Road in Parma.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles traveling in opposite directions hit a deer on the roadway at about 8 p.m. The two people in the car headed north are okay, but the driver of the car heading south died at the scene.

There are no charges for anyone involved, according to the Sheriff’s Office.