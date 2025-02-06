Driver seriously injured after hitting plow truck in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. — A driver was seriously injured after her car hit a truck with a plow attached in Parma on Thursday morning.

A passenger in her car had minor injuries. The crash happened on Parma Corners Hilton Road around 8:40 a.m. and the road is closed between Peck Road and the town hall area.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the car’s driver lost control and entered the wrong lane. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Deputies say drugs or alcohol were not a factor and they’re still investigating what led up to the crash.

We’ll update this story once the road reopens.