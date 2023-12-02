Driver suffers head injury in Palmyra crash

PALMYRA, N.Y. — A Farmington man suffered a head injury in a crash Friday evening, when he drove off the road in the town of Palmyra.

Brandon Wolfe, 22, of Farmington was heading north on Newark Marion Road approaching a curve when he veered off the road, struck a ditch and entered a field, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the force of the impact caused to airbags to go off. Wolfe was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for a head injury.

Fingerlakes Ambulance and the East Palmyra Fire Department assisted at the scene.