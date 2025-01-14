Driver taken to hospital after car flips on roof on Winton Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver was taken to the hospital after her car flipped on its roof on the city’s east side on Monday night.

The crash on Winton and Colebourne roads left the car with a mangled roof, windows gone, and broken glass on the road. Rochester Police say the car crashed into two parked cars before flipping over just before 11:30 p.m.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, is expected to recover. RPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.