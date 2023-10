ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the person who hit a 75-year-old man with a car, and then took off.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Clifford and Joseph avenues. Officers found the man suffering from a possible broken ankle.

The man as taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.