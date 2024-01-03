Driver ticketed after car crashes into building on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A building was heavily damaged after a car drove through it early Wednesday morning on Dewey Avenue near Florence Avenue.

No one was inside the building and the driver fled before Rochester Police arrived around 3 a.m. Officers found a 29-year-old woman, who they say is the driver, nearby and gave her a ticket for leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated unlicensed operation. She wasn’t injured.

The white SUV was left inside the building. RPD says city engineers will check on the building’s structural integrity later this morning. Officers say water was rushing from beneath the building around the site of the crash.