Driver treated for head injuries after tractor-trailer rollover crash in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A tractor trailer driver was being treated for head injuries after a crash in the town of Jerusalem, when the truck rolled over and collided with gas pumps.

The crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. Friday at State Route 54A and Guyanoga Road. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, a tractor trailer was headed east on Italy Hill at an unsafe speed and did not stop at the intersection of Italy Hill and Guyanoga Road. The driver proceeded through the intersection onto Route 54A and tried to turn, rolling the truck and trailer over. It hit a local business’ gas pumps. When Yates deputies and other police arrived, they found the truck and trailer on their sides with gas leaking and electric wires down in the area.

The driver, Alexei Vlad Plavan of Virginia, was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan. The Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending.