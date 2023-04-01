Driver who runs red light causes crash on Carter Street and Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department said that a driver who ran a red light caused a crash at the intersection of Carter Street and Avenue D on Saturday afternoon.

A car going Eastbound on Avenue D through the intersection of Carter Street, was hit by a car going southbound on Carter Street through the same intersection. The crash knocked one of the cars on its side, and the The Rochester Fire Department had to remove the driver from the car.

The drivers, a 21 and 55-year-old, both women who live in Rochester, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A traffic ticket was given.