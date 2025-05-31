Drivers urged to find alternate routes as State Street resurfacing project begins Monday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drivers using State Street near the Kodak headquarters should prepare for road construction starting Monday. The section of State Street between Morrie Silver Way and Lyell Avenue will be resurfaced.

Street parking will not be allowed in the work zone. Officials said flaggers will be posted, but drivers should expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 6.

