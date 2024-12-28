Drones and robot deployed in Wyoming County standoff; Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

CASTILE, N.Y. — A tense situation unfolded on South Main Street in the Village of Castile on Friday at 4 p.m. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a handgun after a domestic incident.

Deputies established phone contact with the man, who confirmed he had a loaded handgun. Negotiations began, but during the process, the man left the home and fired a shot across South Main Street toward law enforcement.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and negotiations continued for several hours. South Main Street was closed for nearly seven hours during the standoff.

After the man stopped communicating with authorities, drones were used and they found no activity inside. A robot was then sent in, where the man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The name of the man has not been released.