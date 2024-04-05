Dru Hill to headline Summer Soul Music Festival; tickets now on sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The lineup and information for the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival was announced Friday. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says the fest is one of the premier soul and R&B music festival in the Northeast and this year’s event is not to be missed.

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 24, at Innovative Field and starts at 3 p.m. Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill will headline the festival. Other performers include Nate & Renee; Jamall Youngblood; Anthony Dounte; Dawn & Daze; Nyk Tyrell; LunaSolChild; Regina Bell; and Ruff Endz. Local food, drink and merchandise vendors will be on hand.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5. They can be purchased in person at the Innovative Field box office at 1 Morrie Silver Way or online here.