Drug ring leader sentenced to 17-plus years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The leader of a large narcotics ring operating in the Rochester area has been sentenced to 210 months — more than 17 years — in prison.

Jancarlos Gonzalez-Rivera — aka “Los” — of Rochester was convicted of conspiracy with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Everardo A. Rodriguez, who handled the case, Gonzalez-Rivera, 37, communicated with suppliers to arrange for fentanyl deliveries, arranged for drugs and drug proceeds to be stored at locations in the Rochester area (including 79 Branch St.), processed fentanyl for distribution, distributed the drug himself, and stored the cash proceeds. This took place between May 2018 and April 30, 2020, Rodriguez said.

On April 30, 2020, a search warrant at one of his stash houses yielded 982 grams of fentanyl, 67 grams of heroin, three handguns, drug paraphernalia and $225,000 in cash. Investigators also found $9,800 and numerous pieces of jewelry — including two Rolex watches valued at $55,000 and $35,000 — at his residence.

In addition to his prison term, Gonzalez-Rivers was ordered to forfeit the guns, the $225,000 in cash, and the jewelry seized from his home valued at about $118,000.

Investigating were the Drug Enforcement Administration; Rochester Police Department; New York State Police; Greece Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshal Service; Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Ontario County Sheriff’s Office; and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.