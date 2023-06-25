Drug take back event in Webster on Saturday

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Webster Health & Education Network hosted June Drug Take Back Event. The event helps residents prevent the misuse of potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and over the counter medications by safely disposing of them.

According to the DEA, rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The DEA also reports that Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards.



