Drum Corps Associates World Championships in Rochester begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Drum Corps Associates World Championships begins Friday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Then, it continues Saturday and Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex.

The competition features dozens of competitive drum and bugle corps from across the country and typically draws over 4,000 attendees and fans.

The performances on Friday night are free and include a tribute to music legend and Rochester native Chuck Mangione. The performance, which celebrates Mangione’s impact on drum and bugle corps worldwide, begins at 8 p.m.

The rest of the days require tickets, which you can buy here. Here’s the schedule for the championship:

Friday at 5:30 p.m. – The I&E and Mini Corps Competition at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center

Saturday at 4 p.m. – DCA World Championship Prelims at the Rochester Community Sports Complex

Sunday at 10 a.m. – Field performances by alumni corps at the Rochester Community Sports Complex

Sunday at 5 p.m. – DCA World Championship Finals at the Rochester Community Sports Complex