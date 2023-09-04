Drum Corps World Championships return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships returned to Rochester Friday through Sunday. Performances and competition took place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center and the Rochester Community Sports Complex.

The competitive drum and bugle corps are musical marching units consisting of brass instruments, percussion instruments and color guard. During the DCA Championship fans enjoyed performances, featuring synchronized routines between musicians and dancers.

The championship weekend featured a special musical tribute to Rochester musical icon, Chuck Mangione. Mangione’s work is significant to the drum and bugle corps community and his pieces are often performed in competition.