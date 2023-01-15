Dry with some sun today before rain, snow and, ice possible this week

Another cold start this morning as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 20s. Temperatures will not warm up much today as we see highs in the upper 20s to near 30. That goes the same for Buffalo as well.

So either staying local or heading to Highmark Stadium, make sure you are dressed for the wintry temperatures. As far as sky conditions, we currently have some stubborn cloud cover but we do expect to see the sun this afternoon.

We will transition to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with mainly sunny skies expected for tomorrow. MLK Day will feature mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid 30s. Also, tomorrow is when we will start tracking unsettled weather for our region.

Clouds will begin to build late tomorrow before a chance for freezing rain rolls in for the morning commute Tuesday.

The chance for freezing rain will be brief across our region, but we could be looking at icy roads early Tuesday morning with the passage of a warm front. Temperatures ahead of the front will be below freezing, allowing the rain to freeze on contact.

The First Alert Threat Tracker remains green for now, but take precaution out the door early Tuesday. The warm front will pass through by the mid morning hours and raise our temperatures above freezing for the remainder of the day as we transition over to plain old rain showers.

This isn’t the only chance for unsettled weather this week as we are eyeing the end of the week for more rain and snow. Another area of low pressure will track into the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and bring us the chance for rain and snow. Track of low pressure will again be key.

A northern track of low pressure will mean a quick transition over to rain with little to no impacts locally. However, a southern track will bring in colder air and bring the chance for accumulating snow. Details will be ironed out over the next couple of days, but based off of the Winter season so far, we are looking at another rain storm.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team for updates and changes on the upcoming winter weather potential.