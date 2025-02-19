Dump truck crashes into overpass; Part of East Avenue closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 9:30 pm on Tuesday, Rochester Police went to the area of East Avenue and East Highland Drive to find a dump truck that hit the bridge.

The dump truck hit the I-490 Overpass to East Avenue with the dump box of the truck. This caused the truck to pivot on the rear wheels and for the cab to rest in the air.

The Rochester Fire Department helped to get the driver out.

The New York State Department of Transportation is sending someone to assess potential structural damage to the bridge

The truck was driven by a 26-year-old man from Penfield. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator, and operating out of class.

The road will be closed until the truck is removed from the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the accident is cleared.