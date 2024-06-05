Dumpster truck rolls over after hitting railroad overpass on West Henrietta Road

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A dumpster delivery truck rolled over after hitting a railroad overpass on West Henrietta Road Thursday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to West Henrietta Road by Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road for a truck that hit the overpass and rolled over. There were no injuries and no other vehicles involved.

Northbound traffic on West Henrietta Road is limited to one lane in the area, but is still moving through the scene.