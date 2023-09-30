Dunkin’ donates nearly 400 pounds of coffee to Foodlink

By News10NBC
The Rochester Red Wings and Dunkin’ celebrate National Coffee Day with a donation of nearly 400 pounds of coffee to Foodlink during an event at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 966 Linden Ave. in Rochester on Friday, Sept. 29. The coffee donation stems from the “Runs for Coffee” initiative between Dunkin’ and the Rochester Red Wings. Back row, from left to right: Rochester Red Wings Director of Corporate Development Nick Sciarratta; Dunkin’ District Manager Jonathan Vieira; Dunkin’ Franchisee Paula Vieira; Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy; and Foodlink Vice President of Development and Community Engagement Beth Hershel. Front row: Rochester Red Wings mascot Spikes; Dunkin’ Business Consultant Mark Senay; and Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher.

Friday was National Coffee Day — and in celebration, a local organization received hundreds of pounds of coffee for its food bank.

Dunkin’ Donuts donated nearly 400 pounds to Foodlink. Dunkin’ says the donation comes in conjunction with its “Runs for Coffee” charitable campaign, which matched every run scored by the Rochester Red Wings at home this season. That was 378 runs, meaning 378 pounds of beans.

The coffee donation will be used to help Foodlink support local member agencies and food-insecure people in Rochester.