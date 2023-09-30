Dunkin’ donates nearly 400 pounds of coffee to Foodlink

Friday was National Coffee Day — and in celebration, a local organization received hundreds of pounds of coffee for its food bank.

Dunkin’ Donuts donated nearly 400 pounds to Foodlink. Dunkin’ says the donation comes in conjunction with its “Runs for Coffee” charitable campaign, which matched every run scored by the Rochester Red Wings at home this season. That was 378 runs, meaning 378 pounds of beans.

The coffee donation will be used to help Foodlink support local member agencies and food-insecure people in Rochester.