Dunkin’ will donate to Golisano Children’s Hospital with iced coffee purchases Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dunkin’ locations nationwide are donating $1 for every iced coffee purchase on Tuesday to children’s hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

In the Rochester area, those donations will go to the Golisano Children’s Hospital to support children battling illnesses. Dunkin’ will make a special delivery of donuts, coffee, and coloring books on Monday to the Child Life and Music Therapy departments at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for 93 children’s hospitals across the country. That year, Golisano Children’s Hospital received a $10,000 grant to support its music therapy program.