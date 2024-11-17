E. coli outbreak: Organic carrots recalled in 18 states

ATLANTA – The CDC says 39 people were infected with E. coli in 18 states, including New York. Fifteen people have been hospitalized and one person died.

The CDC traced it to organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. The farm recalled multiple brands and sizes of bagged organic whole and baby carrots.

The carrots are not in stores anymore, but may still be in people’s homes. Do not eat them and throw them away if you have them.

If you have severe symptoms of E. coli infection, get medical help.

Most people infected experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems and need to be hospitalized.

More information here.