Eagle Scout awarded Honor Medal for helping classmates escape burning bus

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old graduate of Wayne High School has received the highest honor in Scouts for his bravery during a school bus crash.

Eagle Scout Brody Constable was on a school bus when it was involved in a deadly crash and caught fire. Instead of escaping immediately, Constable helped his fellow classmates off the bus before getting himself to safety.

“It was kind of crazy. Like, initially, I didn’t really know what happened,” Constable recalled. “I stood up, helped someone else up, and then we opened the door, and I helped get everybody off with one of my really good friends.”

For his heroic actions, Constable was awarded the Honor Medal, one of the highest awards in Scouts.

“I still can’t really wrap my head around it,” he said. “It’s kind of all just still, like, kind of surprising to me.”

Constable’s parents, Dillon and Dorothy, expressed immense pride in their son’s actions.

“His role in the bus accident we really didn’t hear about until much later on that night,” Dillon Constable said. “People were kind of coming out of nowhere saying, you know, thank Brody for us for what he did on the bus.”

Dorothy Constable added, “His teachers were texting me, that were on the bus. And they’re like, thank God for Brody.”

When asked if he considers himself a hero, Constable humbly disagreed.

“I don’t know, I’ve been in Scouts my whole life, it’s just kind of what I was raised to do. I just opened the door and helped people off. “

Constable is now attending Alfred State College, where he is studying architecture.

