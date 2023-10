ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday morning at about 5 a.m. Rochester Police went to Family Dollar at 338 Waring Road in Rochester for an alarm that was sounding and found the glass in the window and the front door had been smashed out.

Police said several packs of cigarettes were stolen and the damages were not caused by a car.

The suspect was gone when the police got there. No arrests have been made, anyone with information is asked to call 911.