Early voting begins in Monroe County primary elections amid downward turnout trend

Voters head to polls for first day of early voting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Early voting for the primary election kicked off on Saturday, with hundreds of voters heading to the polls. News10NBC checked out polling sites across Monroe County to gauge turnout and get a sense of the key races on the ballot.



Election worker Shelia Felder, who was serving at the Susan B. Anthony House polling location, described the turnout as “pretty even flow, not a lot of people, you know. Most people don’t really remember today is the early voting.”



Felder, who has grown to love helping people vote over the years, hopes her service inspires more people to join her as election workers. “If you like to work with people and you get along with people and you are good with customer service, come on out,” she said.



There are several high-profile races on the ballot, including the race for state Assembly District 137 between incumbent Demond Meeks and Willie Lightfoot; and a City Court Judge race between Michael Geraci and former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.



Voter Shonnan Usman said he likes to vote on Election Day but supports early voting.

“One of the unique things about America is our democracy and our ability to vote, and part of that is participation from people because if people don’t come to vote then we have no democracy,” Usman said.



Early voter turnout in primary elections in Monroe County is trending downward. Just over 3,500 early votes were cast in last June’s primary, down from over 6,000 cast in June 2022.



Usman believes that voting is everyone’s civic duty, regardless of who or what is on the ballot.

“One of the main components of society is voting and free elections, so I think that is something that we should appreciate while we are here and makes America what it is,” he said.



According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, 253 votes were cast across the county on the first day of early voting. Early voting runs through June 23, and the election is June 25.



