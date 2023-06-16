Early voting begins Saturday in New York

Voters in New York state will have a chance to get out to the polls early for the June 27 primary.

Early voting will begin this Saturday, June 17, and run through through Sunday, June 25. This is for positions like county legislators, city court judge, City Council and commissioner of schools.

Click here for more information about early voting, including where Monroe County residents can vote. Information for residents of other counties follows: Ontario County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Genesee County, Yates County, Steuben County, Orleans County.



