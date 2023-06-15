Early voting starts on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York elections are almost here.

Voters in New York State will have a chance to get out to the polls early for the June 27 primary.

This is for positions like county legislators, city court judge, city council, and city school board.

Early voting is set to begin this Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 25.

Eligible voters in Monroe County can vote at:

David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St.

Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St.

Norton Village Recreation Center, 350 Waring Road

Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road (ASL interpreter at site)

St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road

North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road

Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road

Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway Suite 200

Holy Spirit Church, 1355 Hatch Road, Webster

Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport

Sweden Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport

Webster Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Click here to check your registration status or Election Day polling site.

