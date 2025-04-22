Earth Day events: Tour of Highland Park on Tuesday and tree planting this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday marks the 55th annual Earth Day, a day to call people to take action to protect the environment. Local parks and organizations are holding some upcoming events to encourage people to protect the environment and spend time in nature.

Earth Day tour at Highland Park (Tuesday)

Highland Park is holding a walking tour on Tuesday where people can learn about environmental stewardship and the vision of Frederick Law Olmsted. He’s the designer of Highland Park and three others in the city.

Walkers can also learn about the role that urban green spaces play in the community. The tour starts at Gatehouse 2 in the park and it runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. You can register here.

Tree planting in Sodus Point (Saturday)

The Genesee Land Trust is asking for volunteers to help plant 300 trees at Macyville Woods Nature Preserve at Sodus Point on Saturday morning.

It runs from 9 to 11 a.m. People of all ages can sign up here to help. Volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, long pants, and sun protection and will meet at 7474 Seaman Street.

Tree potting in Webster (Saturday)

The group ReTree is asking for volunteers to help pot bare-root native tree and shrub seedlings at a nursery in Webster on Saturday morning.

The seedlings will stay in the ReTree Nursery at the Parks and Rec Barn until they are big enough to plant in open spaces. It runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the nursery on 706 Webster Road. You can register here. The event is family-friendly.