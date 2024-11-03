East Avenue Grocery Run draws over 1,000 runners to fight food insecurity

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Around 1,600 runners and walkers took to the streets of downtown for the 15th annual Wegmans East Avenue Grocery Run on Saturday morning, which aims to fight food insecurity.

It was founded and organized by the Third Presbyterian Church on East Avenue to support the church’s food pantry. As it grew, organizers wanted to share that critical aid. Over the years, the run has raised $565,000 for dozens of pantries.

“Hunger is a real problem in our community. We have a lot of food pantries and emergency meal kitchens in Rochester trying to serve the need. And there’s not a lot of funding for them,” said Ellen Rye, race co-director and volunteer at the East Avenue Grocery Run.

The 5K and 10K races both started and finished at the Third Presbyterian Church and went along the Genesee Riverway Trail. There was also a 1K race. After the run, participants were welcome to an after-party with food and drinks donated by local restaurants.

If you didn’t run, you can still donate to the pantries here.