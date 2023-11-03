East Avenue Grocery Run takes places Saturday; Some streets will close

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 14th annual East Avenue Grocery Run – a 5K, 10K, and mile run to benefit Rochester-area food pantries – will take place on Saturday morning.

The 5K and 10K kick off at 8 a.m. at Third Presbyterian Church on 4 Meigs Street and the mile run kicks off five minutes later at the same location. Runner can pick up their packet at Rochester Running Co. on Thursday and Friday or on race day.

You can register to run here. Event organizers say the entire registration fee will go directly to Rochester-area organizations providing for people facing food insecurity. Third Presbyterian Church, Wegmans, and Foodlink are sponsoring the run.

Some streets will close for the run. East Avenue from Prince Street to Goodman Street will close starting at 6 a.m. and will re-open as the runners move along the course.

In addition, these streets will close at 7:45 a.m. and will re-open as runners pass by: