East End businesses divided on impact of Rochester’s ‘special event zone’ restrictions

One month later, how do East End business owners feel about restrictions' impact?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been more than a month since the Rochester Police Department and the City of Rochester implemented road blocks and other restrictions in the East End “Special Event Zone.” But after a busy weekend with Halloween partiers, a Bills block party, and some restrictions lifted, how are business owners feeling?

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski has spoken with several bars and restaurants in the area, some who wanted to go on camera and some who didn’t. It seems after a month, businesses are still split on the street closures.

Some say they’ve seen little to no impact on their business following these closures, and are glad to see the area become a little safer for the patrons and employees alike. Others say they’ve seen a massive drop in business since the restrictions began — which is why they’ve been working with the city to ease off on some of the restrictions after a decrease in violence.

The city is now allowing everyone over 18, not just 21, to enter the entertainment district after 10 on Saturdays. But some are still calling for more rollbacks on the restrictions.

“We’ve been meeting with the city weekly on this. Glad they’re here, glad they recognized our neighborhood, glad they recognize some problems. I think they’re finally starting to adjust some of the things that they were doing. Seems like they came out a little hot, y’know, ‘let’s shut the road back, let’s start frisking. Let’s start wanding.’ The ID requirement is gone. A lot of complaints about that, and I agree. You shouldn’t have to show your identification just to walk from point A to point B. So I think the city’s starting to realize it came in a little strong,” said Donald Swartz of Veneto’s.

Swartz says he still hopes the police are able to take care of loiterers and tailgaters — those who hang out in the area but don’t patronize the businesses, as he says they can create a disturbance.

