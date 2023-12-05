East High School hosts vision care clinic for RCSD students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A clinic Tuesday morning will give local students an opportunity to receive free comprehensive eye exams and custom-fitted frames.

The event is part of a new partnership with the University of Rochester’s Flaum Eye Institute to empower students by providing hands-on experience in crafting eyeglasses from start to finish. Additionally, graduates from East High School’s optics program can qualify for positions at Flaum Eye Institute.

Students from the Rochester City School District can participate in the program on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at East High School.