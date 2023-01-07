East Rochester house fire leaves one dead

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. One person died in a house fire Saturday morning on West Avenue in the Village of East Rochester.

The East Rochester Fire Department says that combating the fire, which began around 9 a.m., was made more difficult by the hoarding conditions present inside the home.

Firefighters attempted to rescue a person who was trapped inside the residence, but the fire resulted in one fatality.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No first responders were injured while battling the blaze.

This is a developing story, and News10NBC will provide updates as we learn more information.